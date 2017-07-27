Date of OIC foreign ministers’ meeting revealed

2017-07-27 12:55 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A meeting of foreign ministers of member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will be held in Istanbul on August 1, a diplomatic source told Trend July 27.

The OIC previously told Trend that during the meeting, the OIC foreign ministers will discuss the recent clashes in Jerusalem between Israelis and Palestinians.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society earlier said that clashes took place between worshipers and the Israeli police at Bab al-Asbat near al-Aqsa Mosque.

The worshipers were attacked after performing evening prayer outside al-Aqsa Mosque in protest against the metal detectors installed by the Israeli authorities at the entrances of the Mosque.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu