Construction of Tajik section of Turkmenistan-China gas pipeline starts

July 26

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

Chinese CNPC company has started construction of Tajik section of the Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan- Tajikistan –Kyrgyzstan- China gas pipeline project, Tajik media outlets reported.

Tajik Minister of Energy and Water Resources Usmonali Usmonzoda said at the press-conference that the section is expected to be completed in two years.

Tajikistan will not get natural gas from this pipeline; it will just receive Chinese investments for its construction.

According to the minister, CNPC has started supplies of equipment and machinery to for the construction of tunnels for the pipeline in the mountainous regions of Tajikistan.

Tajik section of the pipeline of Turkmenistan-China pipeline will exceed 400 kilometers. The implementation of this project will attract more than $3 billion of China's direct investment in Tajikistan's economy.

The pipeline is expected to deliver 25-30 billion cubic meters of gas from Turkmenistan to China annually.

An intergovernmental agreement on the construction of a gas pipeline from Turkmenistan to China through Tajikistan was signed in September 2013.