Azerbaijani gymnasts grab silver medal of 2017 World Games (PHOTO)

2017-07-27 12:57

Wroclaw, Poland, July 27

Shahin Kazimzade, Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s gymnasts Svetlana Makshtareva and Veronika Zemlyanaya won a silver medal in trampoline competitions (synchronous jumping) at the World Games in Wroclaw, Poland.

Ukrainian gymnasts won the gold medal, and gymnasts from Holland grabbed the bronze medal.

“I am very happy for our girls. I am glad that they were able to successfully represent our country and the Gymnastics Federation of Azerbaijan. The girls showed a decent result, despite the fact that their rivals were quite strong teams from Russia, Ukraine and China,” Vladimir Shulikin, head coach of Azerbaijani trampoline gymnastics team, told Trend.

Shulikin thanked the Gymnastics Federation of Azerbaijan and its management for the excellent conditions created for training and the opportunity to participate in international competitions.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani gymnasts will take part in the World Championship in Bulgaria, which will be held at the end of 2017.

The 2017 World Games are being held in Poland’s Wroclaw July 20-30.