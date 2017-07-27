Explosion in Azerbaijan’s Lerik leaves dead and injured

2017-07-27 12:59 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 27

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

One person has been killed and other two got injured as a result of an explosion at the broiler factory in Piran village of Azerbaijan’s Lerik district.

The explosion took place due to a gas leak. The injured people have been sent to the Lerik Central Hospital.

Authorized officials of the Lerik regional prosecutor’s office, district police department and executive power are at the event scene.