Azerbaijani former high-ranking IT official gets 13 years in prison

2017-07-27 13:44 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 27

Trend:

Former chief of staff of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Communications and High Technologies Vidadi Zeynalov has been sentenced to 13 years of imprisonment.

Beytulla Huseynov, former director general of Baku Telephone Communications, has also been sentenced to 13 years, Namazali Mammadov, former chief of the Optical Devices department, has been sentenced to 11 years, Emin Mammadov, former director of two companies, namely, Rabita Temir Tikinti #3 and Rabita Mulki Tikinti, has been sentenced to 10 years, and Anar Mustafayev, former chief accountant of the Baku Telephone Communications, has been sentenced to 5 years in prison.

A trial on a number of former high-ranking officials of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Communications and High Technologies, arrested on charges of misappropriation and abuse of office, was completed July 27 at the Baku Grave Crimes Court.

Among those arrested are Vidadi Zeynalov, former chief of staff of the ministry, Mahammad Mammadov, former director general of Aztelekom LLC, Beytulla Huseynov, former director general of Baku Telephone Communications, Anar Mustafayev, former chief accountant of Baku Telephone Communications, Jalil Jafarov, former director general of AzInTelekom LLC, Gambar Beybalayev, former director general of Azerpost LLC, Sahrab Humbatov, former chief accountant of Optical Communications, Construction and Installation Ltd., Emin Mammadov, former director of Rabita Temir Tikinti #3 and Rabita Mulki Tikinti, and other persons.

Eleven former employees of the Ministry of Communications and High Technologies are accused of embezzling 40 million manats.

The arrested persons are accused under articles 179.3.1 (misappropriation or embezzlement, committed by an organized group), 179.3.2 (large scale embezzlement), 308.2 (abuse of power) and 313 (office forgery).