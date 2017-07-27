Liquidation of Antonov concern to not affect aircraft supply to Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 27

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Liquidation of the Antonov state concern will not affect the supply of An-178 aircraft to Azerbaijan, the state concern told Trend July 27.

"The deal between Azerbaijan's Silk Way Airlines and Antonov will be implemented according to the schedule," the state concern said.

Earlier, the media reported that the Antonov state concern and its three enterprises – Antonov company, Kharkov State Aircraft Manufacturing Company and Plant 410 Civil Aviation State Enterprise – will be liquidated within two months.

“This information is false,” the Antonov state concern told Trend.

The Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers on July 19 approved a resolution on the liquidation of the Antonov State Aircraft Manufacturing Company.

According to the official statement of the concern, three enterprises, namely, Antonov company, Kharkov State Aircraft Manufacturing Company and Plant 410 Civil Aviation State Enterprise will be transferred to the Ukroboronprom state concern.

Ten An-178 aircraft, which Silk Way Airlines must receive according to the contract signed in 2015, are being built by the Antonov company.

According to the state concern, the Antonov company will continue to work as usually and the products of the company will be presented in the market as before, under the Antonov brand.

In May 2015, the Antonov company and Azerbaijan’s Silk Way Airlines signed a contract for the assembly and supply of ten AN-178 aircraft. According to the terms of the contract, the first two aircraft must be supplied by the end of 2018.

An-178 is a short-range military transport aircraft.