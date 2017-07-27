World oil prices exceed $51

2017-07-27 14:37 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 27

By Elena Kosolapova - Trend:

World oil prices exceeded $51 per barrel and continue rising on July 27.

The price for September futures of Brent oil has increased by 0.12 percent to $51.03 per barrel as of 6:19 a.m. EDT (UTC-4).

The price for September futures of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose by 0.08 percent and stood at $48.79 per barrel as of 6:19 a.m. EDT (UTC-4).

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) in its July 2017 Short-term Energy Outlook forecasts average price for Brent oil at $50.79 per barrel in 2017 and $51.58 per barrel in 2018.

WTI oil prices are forecast at $48.95 per barrel in 2017 and $49.58 per barrel in 2018, according to the EIA.