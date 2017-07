Azerbaijani servicemen on way to Kazakhstan for Int’l Army Games

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 27

Trend:

A delegation of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces left for Kazakhstan to participate in the “Sniper Line” and “Masters of Artillery Fire” competitions, to be held as part of the International Army Games 2017, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said July 27.

The competitions will take place on August 1-9 at Kazakhstan’s Otar military base.