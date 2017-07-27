'Summer Campaign' makes Nar customers’ summer vacation more colorful

In order to satisfy the growing summer-season demand of subscribers in mobile communications, Nar launched a new “Summer Campaign”. Nar users who choose to benefit from this campaign will get 25 minutes for countrywide calls and 100 Mb of internet traffic per day, by paying as low as 59 kopecks.

All you need to do for joining this offer is simply send “Yay” to 777, or dial 777#59#YES on your mobile device. If the activation of this seasonal campaign is done by means of SMS, an amount equal to price of 1 SMS message (in accordance with the used tariff) will be deducted from number’s balance. It is necessary to restart the mobile handset after receiving the SMS about activation of the campaign

Visit nar.az for more detailed information about the “Summer Campaign” and other tariffs and campaigns of Nar.

Azerfon LLC started its operations on March 21, 2007, under the ‘Nar Mobile’ brand name, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies in the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The “Nar” brand name was later selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life. Nar was the first company in the country to introduce 3G technology and has provided the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. With more than 2.3 million customers and the large network of over 6000 base stations, covering 99% of the country’s territory, Nar provides its subscribers with the highest quality services.