Azerbaijani former high-ranking IT official gets 13 years in prison (UPDATE)

A trial on a number of former high-ranking officials of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Communications and High Technologies, arrested on charges of misappropriation and abuse of office, was completed July 27 at the Baku Grave Crimes Court.

Sentences were read out during the trial chaired by Judge Afgan Hajiyev.

Former chief of staff of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Communications and High Technologies Vidadi Zeynalov has been sentenced to 13 years of imprisonment.

Beytulla Huseynov, former director general of Baku Telephone Communications, has also been sentenced to 13 years, Namazali Mammadov, former chief of the Optical Devices department, has been sentenced to 11 years, Emin Mammadov, former director of two companies, namely, Rabita Temir Tikinti #3 and Rabita Mulki Tikinti, has been sentenced to 10 years, and Anar Mustafayev, former chief accountant of the Baku Telephone Communications, has been sentenced to 5 years.

Also, Gambar Beybalayev, former director general of Azerpost LLC, has been sentenced to 3 years in prison, while Mahammad Mammadov, former director general of Aztelekom LLC, who received 5 years, 7 months and 19 days of suspended sentence, has been released in the courtroom.

Ogtay Rustamov, former chief accountant of Aztelekom LLC, and Sahrab Humbatov, former chief accountant of Optical Communications, Construction and Installation Ltd., received 5.5 years of suspended sentence and have been released in the courtroom.

Jalil Jafarov, former director general of AzInTelekom LLC, and Bayram Valiyev, former director of Baki Rabita Temir Tikinti LLC and Baki Temir Techizat Servis, received 5.5 years of suspended sentence and have been released in the courtroom.

The court ruled to confiscate the property of the perpetrators. The proceeds from confiscation will be used to pay for damages.

Vidadi Zeynalov, former chief of staff of the ministry, Mahammad Mammadov, former director general of Aztelekom LLC, Beytulla Huseynov, former director general of Baku Telephone Communications, Anar Mustafayev, former chief accountant of Baku Telephone Communications, Jalil Jafarov, former director general of AzInTelekom LLC, Gambar Beybalayev, former director general of Azerpost LLC, Sahrab Humbatov, former chief accountant of Optical Communications, Construction and Installation Ltd., Emin Mammadov, former director of Rabita Temir Tikinti #3 and Rabita Mulki Tikinti, and other persons were earlier arrested. The arrested persons were accused under articles 179.3.1 (misappropriation or embezzlement, committed by an organized group), 179.3.2 (large scale embezzlement), 308.2 (abuse of power) and 313 (office forgery).