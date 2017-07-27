AP Sources: US seeks to test Iran deal with more inspections

Senior U.S. officials say the Trump administration is pushing for inspections of suspicious Iranian military sites in a bid to "test" the strength of the nuclear deal President Donald Trump wants to cancel, Associated Press reported.

The inspections are part of what's designed to be a more aggressive approach to preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

While the administration seeks to police the existing deal more strictly, it's also working to fix what Trump's aides call the deal's "serious flaws." If not resolved quickly, those issues may lead Trump to exit the deal.

The officials say the effort also includes discussions with European countries on a follow-up agreement to prevent Iran from resuming nuclear development after the deal's restrictions expire. The officials weren't authorized to publicly discuss the efforts and requested anonymity.