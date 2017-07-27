17 IS members arrested in Istanbul

2017-07-27 16:27 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Seventeen members of the “Islamic State” (IS) terrorist group were arrested in Turkey's Istanbul, the country’s media outlets reported July 27.

All the arrested are foreigners, according to the reports. They were planning to enter Syria through the territory of Turkey.

Syria has been suffering from an armed conflict since March 2011, which, according to the UN, has claimed more than 500,000 lives.

Militants from various armed groups are confronting the Syrian government troops. The “Islamic State”, the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) and Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) are the most active terrorist groups in Syria.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu