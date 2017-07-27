Lapshin may be released before his prison term ends: lawyer

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 27

By Elmira Tariverdiyeva – Trend:

Blogger Alexander Lapshin, a citizen of Ukraine, Russia and Israel, who was sentenced to three years in prison in Azerbaijan, may be released earlier than his term of imprisonment ends, Lapshin’s lawyer Eduard Chernin told Trend July 27.

Chernin made the remarks following a meeting with Lapshin in Baku.

The lawyer said that after the court verdict on Lapshin comes into force in mid-August, it will be possible to consider his extradition to Israel, which the blogger requested from the representatives of the Israeli embassy in Azerbaijan yesterday.

“The Israeli side should send a relevant request to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Justice,” he said, adding that afterwards, the issue of Lapshin’s extradition will be considered.

Chernin added that Lapshin has no complaints and health problems.

Alexander Lapshin is a citizen of several countries and had a criminal collusion with Armenians in the occupied Azerbaijani territories. He also illegally visited these territories.

Lapshin was accused of violating Azerbaijani laws on state border in April 2011 and October 2012. On Jan. 17, Alexei Stuk, deputy prosecutor general of Belarus, issued a ruling on Lapshin’s extradition to Azerbaijan. Lapshin was brought to Azerbaijan on Feb. 7.

On July 20, Lapshin was sentenced to three years in prison by the Baku Grave Crimes Court.