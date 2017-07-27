Iran tests satellite carrier (VIDEO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 27

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iran has reportedly tested a space-launch vehicle for sending satellites into space.

Imam Khomeini Space Center launched the “Simorgh” satellite carrier on Thursday, Iran's state media outlets reported.

According to the report, the satellite carrier is capable of carrying satellites weighing as much as 250 kilograms at an orbit about 500 kilometers above the Earth’s surface.

The test marked the inauguration of Imam Khomeini Space Center.