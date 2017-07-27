TAP reveals updated data on construction stage

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 27

By Elena Kosolapova - Trend:

Over 80 percent of 55,000 steel pipes to be used for the construction of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) pipeline had been received in Greece, Albania and Italy so far, said the statement of the TAP consortium press service on July 27.

Meanwhile, two day ago TAP announced that almost 40 percent of steel pipes in Greece and Albania (303 kilometers out of 765 kilometers) are now in the ground (back-filled).

TAP is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union. The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

The pipeline will connect to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy’s south.

TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 kilometers, Albania 215 kilometers, Adriatic Sea 105 kilometers, and Italy 8 kilometers).