FM: Azerbaijan keen to develop co-op with individual US states

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 27

Trend:

Azerbaijan is interested in developing cooperation with individual US states, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said.

Mammadyarov made the remarks at a meeting with Speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives Javan Mesnard in Baku July 27.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the prospects for development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the US, in particular with the State of Arizona.

Mammadyarov and Mesnard stressed favorable conditions for cooperation in such areas as high technologies, agriculture, tourism, culture, etc.

The sides also exchanged views on cooperation with the US legislative bodies.