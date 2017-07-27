Azerbaijan, Russia to hold next round of talks on border demarcation

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 27

By Seba Aghayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijan and Russia plan to hold another meeting in 2017 as part of the border demarcation talks, a diplomatic source told Trend July 27.

The fifth meeting of the joint commission on demarcation of the state border between Azerbaijan and Russia is planned to be held in Moscow in autumn, according to the source.

The sides are expected to mull implementation of the work plan of the Azerbaijan-Russia demarcation commission.

The Azerbaijani delegation will be led by Khalaf Khalafov, deputy foreign minister and chair of the commission for demarcation of the Azerbaijan-Russia state border, while the Russian delegation will be led by co-chair of the joint commission, advisor to Russia’s Foreign Ministry, Vadim Postnov.

The previous meeting of the joint commission took place in Baku in April 2017. Following the meeting, a protocol was signed and a work plan of the Azerbaijan-Russia demarcation commission for 2017 was developed and approved.

Azerbaijan has 327.6-km land border and 22.4-km maritime border with Russia.