Azerbaijan soon to launch e-mortgage

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 27

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijan has completed the integration of the e-mortgage system into its e-government portal, the Azerbaijani Mortgage Fund (AMF) said in a message July 27.

According to the message, it will be possible to use the e-mortgage through the e-government portal at www.e-gov.az from August 1.

“The individuals willing to use the AMF services should visit the e-government portal and apply for getting a loan online from August 1,” the message said. “An electronic signature or an ASAN signature is needed for registration.”

Integration of the e-mortgage system into the e-government portal will allow applying for a mortgage loan without going to the bank. The e-government portal is a key tool supporting the work with citizens and public and private enterprises.