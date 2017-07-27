Three companies want to produce Turkey’s first domestic tank

2017-07-27 19:32 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish vehicle manufacturers Otokar and BMC as well as the Turkey-UAE joint defense company FNSS will take part in a tender for mass production of Turkey’s domestic tank Altay, the Turkish media reported July 27.

The tender for the mass production of Altay tank will be held in early August.

Turkey plans to produce 250 Altay tanks initially and around 1,000 tanks in the second phase.

Earlier, the Turkish Koc Holding expressed its readiness to participate in the mass production of Altay tanks.

Turkey’s first domestic tank, Altay, was tested in July 2013. According to the test results, the tank fully meets the requirements and is suitable for mass production.