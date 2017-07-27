Turkmenistan Airlines to introduce online payment services

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 27

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan Airlines, the flag carrier airline of Turkmenistan, is working to render online payment services through its official website, the Arzuw News agency reported July 27.

Visa and MasterCard will be accepted for payment for the air tickets. The customers of the Altyn Asyr national payment system will also be able to buy tickets via internet banking.

The electronic purchase and online booking system has already been tested and assessed by specialists as satisfactory.

Currently, the Turkmen national carrier’s aircraft, along with domestic flights, carry out regular flights to Abu Dhabi, Amritsar, Almaty, Bangkok, Birmingham, Delhi, Dubai, Kyiv, London, Moscow, Minsk, Beijing, Istanbul, St. Petersburg, Frankfurt and other cities.