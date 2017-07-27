“A strong Turkey is not in interests of a number of countries”

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A strong Turkey is not in the interests of a number of countries, including the Western countries, Cengiz Er, former editor-in-chief of the Turkish news channel A Haber, told Trend July 27.

Er, who is also the founder of Superhaber.tv, a Turkish online newspaper, said that Turkey's role in the region has greatly increased over the past ten years and the Western countries are concerned about it.

He added that at present, Turkey is the most powerful country located between the Middle East and Europe.

“The Western countries are displeased with Turkey’s growing role and in this regard they are carrying out an active anti-Turkish propaganda,” Er said.

Er said the anti-Turkish propaganda in the Western media pursues one main goal, namely, to belittle Turkey's image.

He said the strengthening of the anti-Turkish propaganda is also connected with operations conducted against the supporters of the Fethullah Gulen movement and PKK terrorists.

Er said that one more reason for the anti-Turkish propaganda is Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“Today, Erdogan is one of the world's strongest leaders who has always called for reforms in the UN Security Council,” he said. “Meanwhile, President Erdogan has repeatedly urged to reform the UN.”

“There must not be permanent members in the UN Security Council, because this organization should be exemplary in terms of justice,” Er added. “Many countries, in particular, the Islamic countries, are not represented in the UN Security Council. How can the UN Security Council be fair?”