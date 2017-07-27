Turkmen president calls for carefully treating Caspian environment

2017-07-27 21:45 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 27

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov during his visit to the country’s Avaza resort on the Caspian seashore drew special attention to the importance of carefully treating the environment and maintaining a favorable ecological situation, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported July 27.

The main focus of the Avaza resort is health improvement, which is conditioned upon the unique climate of the seaside region and presence of healing hydromineral resources, according to the Neutral Turkmenistan.

In March, the International Ocean Institute (IOI) organized a regional seminar in Avaza, titled “The Caspian Sea – Sustainable Development and Management.” Experts from Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan were invited to take part in the seminar.

The event participants studied marine ecosystems, the impact of climate change on the marine environment, marine biodiversity, current methods for assessing the impact of human activities on the environment and marine spatial planning.