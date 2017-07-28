Ilham Aliyev congratulates president of Peru

2017-07-28 10:14 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 28

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Peru Pedro Pablo Kuczynski.

“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Peru – Independence Day,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

“I am hopeful that the relations of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Peru will develop and expand in the best interests of our countries and peoples.”

“On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Peru peace and prosperity,” the president added.