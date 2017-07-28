Azerbaijan, Japan mull opening of regular flights

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 28

Baku hosted negotiations between delegations of aviation authorities of Azerbaijan and Japan, the press service of Azerbaijan’s State Civil Aviation Administration said July 28.

During the negotiations, which were held for the first time between the two countries’ civil aviation administrations, the sides discussed the issues of opening regular flights between Azerbaijan and Japan.

The parties agreed to grant the designated airlines the right to carry out direct passenger and cargo flights, as well as to conclude agreements on the joint use of codes.

The meeting was held in a friendly atmosphere. Representatives of the Azerbaijani and Japanese airlines also took part in the negotiations.