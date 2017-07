Daughter of former Uzbek president arrested

2017-07-28 11:29 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 28

Trend:

Gulnara Karimova, a daughter of former Uzbek President Islam Karimov, was sentenced to five years in prison in Uzbekistan, the country’s Prosecutor General's Office said July 28.

The Tashkent Regional Court convicted Gulnara Karimova of committing the charged crimes and she was sentenced to five years in prison, said the message.

Story still developing