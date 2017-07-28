OPEC oil prices up

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 28

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at $48.88 a barrel on July 28, compared with $48.51 the previous day, the cartel said in a message.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Oriente (Ecuador), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Qatar Marine (Qatar), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

Meanwhile, the price for September futures of Brent oil increased by 0.4 percent to $51.51 per barrel as of 4:07 a.m. EDT (UTC-4) July 28. The price for September futures of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell by 0.12 percent and stood at $48.98 per barrel as of 4:07 a.m. EDT (UTC-4) July 28.