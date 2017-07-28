Iran proud of its space technology - Rouhani

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 28

By Ilgar Emil – Trend:

A day after testing a space-launch vehicle for sending satellites into space, President Hassan Rouhani posted a message on his Instagram page, saying that improving space technology and science is very important for Iran, because it is Iranians’ pride and dignity.

Imam Khomeini Space Center launched the “Simorgh” satellite carrier on Thursday.

The US State Department called Iran’s launch of a space satellite a “provocative action” that violates a U.N. resolution on ballistic missiles as well as the spirit of the landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and the six world powers.

However, Hassan Rouhani said that after the nuclear deal, the way for cooperating with foreign entities as wells as accelerating the domestic might in space sphere was paved.

The "Simorgh" satellite carrier is capable of carrying satellites weighing as much as 250 kilograms at an orbit about 500 kilometers above the Earth’s surface.

The test marked the inauguration of Imam Khomeini Space Center.