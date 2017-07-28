Over 40 candidates nominated for presidential election in Kyrgyzstan

2017-07-28

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 28

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

As much as 41 people were nominated for participation in the next presidential election in Kyrgyzstan, the Central Election Commission of the country said in a message.

Among these people there are 33 self-nominated candidates and eight candidates are nominated by political parties.

The next presidential election in Kyrgyzstan will be held on October 15, 2017. The nomination of the candidates for presidential election will last till August 31.

Current president Almazbek Atambayev has no right to participate in the upcoming election, as the Kyrgyz law prohibits the country’s citizens from being elected president for two consecutive terms.

According to the constitution, the president of the country is elected for six-year term.