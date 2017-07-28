Turkish Air Force bombing PKK positions in northern Iraq

According to the statement released on Friday, July 28 by the Turkish Armed Forces Central Command, Turkish Air Force is bombing positions of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (terrorist organization a.k.a. PKK) in the northern Iraq.

Based on the information, seven terrorist strongholds as well as four terrorists had been eliminated by the Air Force.

Air Force continues its operations in northern Iraq.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim both stated that military operations against the PKK will continue until its complete eradication.

The conflict between Turkey and PKK, based on the creation of an independent Kurdish state demand of the latter, continues for more than 30 years and already had claimed more than 40,000 lives.

United Nations as well as the European Union both recognised PKK as a terrorist organization.

