Turkey, Russia mulling details of S-400 system delivery

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 28

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey and Russia are discussing the details of the supply of Russian S-400 Triumph air defense system, Turkish media outlets quoted Ibrahim Kalin, head of the country's presidential press service, as saying July 28.

Kalin noted that the two countries also mull the time of the S-400 Triumph system delivery.

The S-400 system is being purchased by Turkey for defense purposes, according to him.

Previously, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow was ready to sell Ankara the S-400 Triumph system, but the issue of localization of the production in Turkey would depend on the readiness of the country’s industry.

Later, on July 25, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the two countries have already signed an agreement on the purchase of the S-400 Triumph system.

