Former Uzbek president’s daughter gets 5 years in prison (UPDATE)

2017-07-28 13:17 | www.trend.az | 0

Headline changed, details added (first version posted at 11:29)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 28

By Elena Kosolapova - Trend:

Gulnara Karimova, a daughter of former Uzbek President Islam Karimov, was sentenced to five years in prison in Uzbekistan, the country’s Prosecutor General's Office said July 28.

The Tashkent Regional Court convicted Gulnara Karimova of committing the charged crimes and she was sentenced to five years in prison, said the message.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the total damage caused to the interests of the state and its citizens on two criminal cases amounts to over 1.27 trillion soums, $1.65 billion and 26.1 million euros.

Under control and with the assistance of Karimova, in 2001-2013, members of an organized crime group committed a number of crimes, including misappropriation of cash, shares and assets of citizens and entrepreneurs, embezzlement through misappropriation of state assets, tax evasion.

Karimova’s guilt in committing these crimes is confirmed by the testimony of members of the organized crime group and other persons, witnesses, victims, expert findings and other evidence collected on the case.

Moreover, the criminal investigation is ongoing regarding other crimes by Karimova.