Seven Azerbaijani athletes join European Shooting Championship (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 28

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Seven Azerbaijani athletes will today join the competitions as part of the European Shooting Championship, being held in Baku.

The 2017 European Shooting Championship started in Baku on July 21 and will last until August 4.

Nazrin Salamzade (10m Air Rifle), Leyla Mirzazade (Air Pistol) and Zarifa Kazimova (25m Pistol) will represent Azerbaijan in individual competitions, while Ali Huseynli, Aydan Jamalova, Tamer Mammadov and Shafag Amrahova will be fighting for medals in group competitions.