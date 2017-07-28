Iran 18-th biggest car producer worldwide - OICA

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 28

By Emil Ilgar – Trend:

Iran became the world’s 18th biggest car manufacturer, International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers’ (OICA) latest statistics indicate.

According to OICA, Iran manufactured 1,164,710 cars during 2016, which indicate a 18.6 percent growth, compared to 2015.

China, US and Japan with 28.11 million, 12.19 million and 9.2 million vehicle were global leaders in car production.

The Industry, Mine and Trade Minister Mohammad Reza Nematzadeh said July 25 that Iran manufactured 420,000 cars during the first four months of current Iranian fiscal year (Started on March 21), which indicate 20 percent growth.

He added that production of 1.6 million cars is expected for the current fiscal year, which started on March 21, the official website of the Industry, Mine and Trade Ministry reported.

Over 1.350 million cars were produced in Iran in the last fiscal year, according to Iran’s official statistics.

Iran plans to increase annual auto production level to 3 million cars in next five years.