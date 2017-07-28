Number of injured in Iran earthquake reaches 15 (UPDATE)

(Detailed added, the first version was published at 10:13 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 28

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

An earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale rocked İran's Nahavan city, Hamadan Province, on Friday, state TV IRIB reported.

ISNA reported that 15 people were injured, but no one died.

According to the seismological center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, the tremor occurred at 05:34 hours local time (01:04 GMT) at the depth of 2 kilometers.

Iran sits astride several major faults in the earth's crust and is prone to frequent earthquakes, many of which have been devastating.