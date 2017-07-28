OPINION: Washington’s shortsightedness jeopardizes Iran nuke deal

2017-07-28 15:36 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 28

By Elmira Tariverdiyeva – Trend:

Washington’s shortsightedness in the matters regarding Tehran continues to jeopardize Iran’s 2015 nuclear agreement with the world powers.

It has recently become known that US President Donald Trump’s administration insists on inspecting "suspicious" military facilities in Iran. According to Associated Press, the inspection demands are part of the aggressive approach promised by Trump in an attempt to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

The move implies that if Iran forbids any inspection, Trump will get the opportunity to prove that Tehran is violating the 2015 deal, thereby making Iran the side responsible for the collapse of the agreement. Thus, it seems Trump is simply trying to push Iran to abandon the nuclear deal, as he cannot take his own country out of the agreement.

However, there is one key point that was not taken into account here: at present, Iran lets inspectors to visit its nuclear facilities, but inspections at military facilities were not included to the nuclear deal, and so, it will be difficult for Trump to prove that Iran's military facilities are somehow connected with its nuclear program.

No country will allow carrying out inspections at its strategic military facilities, and Iran has the same right to its military secrets as any other country and it is quite a normal practice to forbid such inspections.

On the other hand, in order to launch an inspection at Iran’s military facilities, the US needs coordination with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). According to the AP sources, the US has so far encountered resistance in this regard as it has not given convincing evidence of prohibited activity at Iran’s military facilities, which could be used by the IAEA to justify any inspection demand.