Germany’s Karsch wins gold medal of European Shooting Championship

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 28

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Germany’s Monika Karsch grabbed the gold medal in 25m pistol competitions held as part of the European Shooting Championship in Baku July 28.

Karsch scored 39 points.

Poland's Klaudia Bres took the silver medal with 33 points, and Bulgaria's Maria Grozdeva won the bronze medal with 29 points.

The 2017 European Shooting Championship started in Baku on July 21 and will last until August 4.

Nazrin Salamzade (10m Air Rifle), Leyla Mirzazade (Air Pistol) and Zarifa Kazimova (25m Pistol) will represent Azerbaijan in individual competitions, while Ali Huseynli, Aydan Jamalova, Tamer Mammadov and Shafag Amrahova will be fighting for medals in group competitions.