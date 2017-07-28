Azerbaijan holds int’l events at high level, says athlete (PHOTO)

2017-07-28

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 28

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Norwegian athlete Pal Hembre, who is participating in the European Shooting Championship in Baku, shared his impressions from the ongoing event.

“Previously, I participated in the first European Games and the shooting World Cup in Gabala. Azerbaijan holds each event at a high level, and all conditions were created for participants at this competition as well,” he told Trend.

This is Hembre's third time in Azerbaijan. He further said that he loved the beautiful nature, excellent infrastructure and hospitable people in Azerbaijan.

The 2017 European Shooting Championship started in Baku on July 21 and will last until August 4.

Nazrin Salamzade (10m Air Rifle), Leyla Mirzazade (Air Pistol) and Zarifa Kazimova (25m Pistol) are representing Azerbaijan in individual competitions, while Ali Huseynli, Aydan Jamalova, Tamer Mammadov and Shafag Amrahova will be fighting for medals in group competitions.