Uzbekistan launches non-stop flights to New York

2017-07-28 16:20 | www.trend.az | 0

By Kamila Aliyeva – Trend:

National Air Company Uzbekistan Airways (Uzbekiston Havo Yullari) has carried out the first direct non-stop flight on the route Tashkent-New York-Tashkent, according to the information published on the company’s website.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner returned from New York and landed in Tashkent airport on July 28. The flights will be operated on Thursdays from July 27 to October 27 this year.

The time of direct flights on the Dreamliner from Tashkent to New York is 12 hours, while one hour less when going back.

Uzbekistan Airways is a monopoly carrier in Uzbekistan and is owned by the state. It carries out flights to more than 20 cities in the US, Europe, Middle East, Asia, 22 cities of the CIS member countries, as well as 11 destinations on local airlines.