Bulgarian athlete grabs gold at European Shooting Championship

2017-07-28

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 28

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Bulgaria’s Miroslava Mincheva ranked first with 33 points and won the gold medal in 25m pistol competitions as part of women’s youth events at the 2017 European Shooting Championship in Baku.

Meanwhile, Czech athlete, Anna Dedova (30 points) ranked second, and Hungary’s Veronika Major (25 points) settled for the bronze medal.

The 2017 European Shooting Championship started in Baku on July 21 and will last until August 4.

Nazrin Salamzade (10m Air Rifle), Leyla Mirzazade (Air Pistol) and Zarifa Kazimova (25m Pistol) will represent Azerbaijan in individual competitions, while Ali Huseynli, Aydan Jamalova, Tamer Mammadov and Shafag Amrahova will be fighting for medals in group competitions.