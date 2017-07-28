Unknowns attempt to blind AZAL pilot with laser pointer

2017-07-28

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 28

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

On the night of July 28, unidentified persons attempted to blind a pilot of Azerbaijan Airlines’ (AZAL) passenger aircraft using a laser pointer, AZAL told Trend.

The incident occurred as the plane was taking off from the Kazan International Airport en route to Baku, according to AZAL.

“The unknowns tried to blind the second pilot of the aircraft using a laser pointer. The airplane crew spoke to the control center immediately after the incident. There were no other incidents and the plane took off without any problems and landed in Baku.”

There were 166 passengers and nine crew members onboard the aircraft. No one was injured as a result of the incident, said AZAL.