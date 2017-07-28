One of advantageous “Vacation” packages and travel to Ukraine with Nar!

In order to satisfy the growing needs and demands of customers in communication services and mobile internet due to the summer season, Nar has just made the roaming prices even more beneficial. The “Vacation” packages, offered by the mobile operator are quite advantageous especially for those users who travel to neighboring countries.

For instance, customers who frequently travel to Ukraine are now mentioning that the internet in roaming has become more affordable, and thanks to the beneficial internet packages they feel at home while travelling to Kyiv, Kharkov, Odessa or Lvov, where they don’t even need to look for Wi-Fi. Thus, from now on it is more than expedient to travel to Ukraine, by choosing and purchasing one of the Nar’s “Vacation” packages.

Within the frames of this offer, the prices of “Vacation – 2” (200 Mb) and “Vacation – 5” (600 Mb) packages are 2 AZN and 5 AZN respectively. The offer is available as a part of the Nar’s “Vacation” campaign, which will continue until 30th of September 2017. The “Vacation” packages shall also be valid for roaming in such countries as USA, Israel, Georgia, Iran, Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. All you need to do to benefit from this offer is simply dial *777#102#YES for “Vacation-2” package or *777#105#YES for “Vacation-5” package. Dial *777#20#YES in order to check the remaining balance of the used package. More detailed information about the roaming services and tariffs of Nar is available at nar.az website.

Azerfon LLC started its operations on March 21, 2007, under the ‘Nar Mobile’ brand name, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies in the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The “Nar” brand name was later selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life. Nar was the first company in the country to introduce 3G technology and has provided the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. With more than 2.3 million customers and the large network of over 6000 base stations, covering 99% of the country’s territory, Nar provides its subscribers with the highest quality services.