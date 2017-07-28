Bakcell presents special tariff for Jojuq Marjanli villagers

2017-07-28 18:26 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 28

Trend:

Bakcell, The First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider in Azerbaijan has presented a special tariff for the first residents relocated to Jojuq Marjanli village (Jabrail region), which recently freed from occupation.

Bakcell representatives paid a visit to Jojuq Marjanli village presented Bakcell numbers with a special tariff to every resident over 18. Owners of these numbers will be able to call each other for free of charge during one year. Moreover, calls to other Bakcell numbers will also become free after the 3rd minute.

In addition to this offer, Bakcell has also presented a special gift to Oqtay Haziyev a resident of Jojug Marjanli village, who has recently been decorated with the 1st grade “Labour Order” of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, for demonstrating a strong exemplary bond to his homeland and setting a strong example in raising patriotism among fellow citizens.

It should be reminded that last May Bakcell joined the measures aimed at restoration of Jojuq Marjanli (Jebrail region) by optimizing the mobile communications network in the village. Within the frames of these efforts a new base station has been installed to ensure uninterrupted mobile communication services to people at Jojuq Marjanli. Later on Bakcell has successfully completed works aimed at optimization of 3G network in the area, so all resident can enjoy high-speed mobile internet.

Bakcell will continue to provide its support to ensure best customer experience in the entire territory of Azerbaijan.

Bakcell, The First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan, offers a wide range of products for modern mobile communications users. Bakcell provides the class-leading 3G and 4G mobile internet experience in the country under the Sür@ brand name.

With more than 5300 base stations, the network of Bakcell covers more than 99% of the population and 93% of the land area of the country (excluding the occupied territories). Bakcell is a leader in innovation and focuses on bringing the best of the mobile internet to Azerbaijanis through new partnerships and its Sür@ services. Bakcell 3G service is available in all regions of Azerbaijan and covers 93% of population.

For more information about Bakcell and offered products and services, please visit www.bakcell.com or call 555. For press releases please see www.bakcell.com/az/news (or www.bakcell.com/en/news for press releases in English).

If you are not a Bakcell subscriber, but wish to find out about Bakcell and its services, please call 012 498 89 89.