Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway to help Caspian region’s development

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 28

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway will give a strong impetus to the development of the Caspian region, including expansion of its transport, production and social infrastructure, the Turkmen Ministry of Railways said in a message July 28.

The total length of the railway reaches 900 kilometers.

“From the economic point of view, the whole railway represents the shortest way for delivering cargo, including transit cargoes, and passenger transportation in the future,” reads the message.

The Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway is part of the International North-South Transport Corridor.