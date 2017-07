Azerbaijan CEC changes some district election commissions’ composition

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 28

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) held a meeting on July 28.

The meeting, chaired by CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov, approved the CEC protocol, dated July 21, 2017, and made changes to the composition of some district election commissions.

Moreover, the CEC meeting discussed current issues.