Germany’s Temco may build auto parts plant in Azerbaijan

2017-07-28

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 28

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Germany’s Temco Group may build a plant for production of plastic spare parts for the automotive industry in Azerbaijan’s Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park, the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry said in a message July 28.

According to the message, this issue has been recently discussed by Shahin Mustafayev, Azerbaijani economy minister and Frank Templin, head of the German company.

During the meeting, the sides stressed that the Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park has the necessary raw materials for the operation of such a plant, while the favorable geographical location of Azerbaijan creates opportunities for the supply of goods to the regional countries.

The meeting participants also discussed the use of the German experience in vocational training in the Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park.

According to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Germany in January-June 2017 amounted to $367.7 million.