All conditions created for athletes in Azerbaijan: shooter (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 28

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan has created all conditions for athletes and organizes international competitions without any problems, said Danish shooter Linda Andeshon, participating in the European Shooting Championship in Baku.

“I first came to Azerbaijan during the European Games. The Games were organized at a very high level. This [shooting] championship is also organized very well,” she told Trend July 28.

The shooter further noted that Baku is a very beautiful city and she enjoys being in Azerbaijan.

The 2017 European Shooting Championship started in Baku on July 21 and will last until August 4.

Nazrin Salamzade (10m Air Rifle), Leyla Mirzazade (Air Pistol) and Zarifa Kazimova (25m Pistol) are representing Azerbaijan in individual competitions, while Ali Huseynli, Aydan Jamalova, Tamer Mammadov and Shafag Amrahova will be fighting for medals in group competitions.