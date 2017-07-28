New tunnel to be built under Bosporus Strait in Istanbul

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 28

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A new tunnel will be built under the Bosporus Strait in Istanbul, the Turkish media reported July 28.

According to the message, the operations have been launched today as part of the new tunnel construction.

A new tunnel will be used for vehicle traffic and the transportation of goods.

The length of the tunnel will reach 6.5 kilometers.

The tunnel will unite the European and Asian parts of Istanbul. The tunnel will be three-story and it is supposed to be laid at a depth of 110 meters.

For the first time the Turkish government announced the construction of a new tunnel on February 27, 2015.

The project is worth $3.5 billion.

Meanwhile, the Eurasia Tunnel under the Bosporus Strait was opened in Istanbul in December 2016.

The cost of the tunnel was estimated at $1.3 billion.

The total length of the tunnel is 5.4 kilometers, the underwater part is 3.34 kilometers. The deepest point of the tunnel is at a depth of 106.4 meters below sea level.