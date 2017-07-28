Pakistan’s aircraft to play key role in Azerbaijani military pilots’ skills

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 28

Pakistan’s Super Mushshak trainer aircraft will play an important role in improving the combat skills of Azerbaijani military pilots, Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov said.

Hasanov made the remarks at a meeting with Pakistan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Saeed Khan Mohmand in Baku July 28, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.

During the meeting, Hasanov and Mohmand emphasized the importance of mutual visits in the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

The sides also stressed that cooperation in the military, military-technical spheres and military education is also successfully developing.

Stressing that military relations are in the interests of both countries, the sides considered it important to intensify efforts in this area.

Hasanov and Mohmand appreciated the projects which are being implemented within the military-technical cooperation, stressing the significant role of Super Mushshak aircraft purchased in Pakistan in improving the combat skills of Azerbaijani military pilots.

Then the ambassador introduced Pakistan’s military attaché, Colonel Syed Imran Ali, who completed his activity in Azerbaijan, to Hasanov.

Hasanov expressed his gratitude to Colonel Syed Imran Ali for the efforts made in expanding relations between two countries during his activity in Azerbaijan and wished him success in his future activities.

Azerbaijan purchased 10 Super Mushshak trainer aircraft from Pakistan.

Air Marshal of the Pakistan Air Force Arshad Malik and commander of the Azerbaijani Air Force, Lieutenant-General Ramiz Tahirov took part in the ceremony of signing an agreement on the purchase of aircraft.

Such aircraft are already used in Turkey, Nigeria, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Iran and South Africa.