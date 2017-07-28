U.S. Treasury slaps sanctions on Iranian companies after satellite launch

The U.S. Treasury imposed sanctions on Friday on six subsidiaries of an Iranian company key to Iran's ballistic missile program in response to Tehran's "continued provocative actions," including Thursday's launch of a space launch vehicle, Reuters reported.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control imposed the sanctions on six Iran-based companies owned or controlled by Shahid Hemmat Industrial Group, the Treasury said in a statement.