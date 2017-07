Trump replaces chief of staff Reince Priebus after six-month run

President Donald Trump on Friday replaced his White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus, installing retired General John Kelly in his place in a major shakeup of his top team, Reuters reported.

Trump announced the move in a tweet a day after his new communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, accused Priebus of leaking information to reporters in a profanity-laced tirade.